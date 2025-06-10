Markolines Pavement Technologies Secures Rs 16.76 Crore Order for Vadodara Kim Expressway

Markolines Pavement Technologies, a leader in integrated highway maintenance solutions, has announced the acquisition of two substantial orders totaling Rs 16.76 crore from the Vadodara Kim Expressway.

The orders require Markolines to carry out restoration and repair work at their project site affected by rainwater runoff, with a completion target set for July 31, 2025.

Founded in 2002, Markolines has completed significant micro surfacing work across India and boasts an order book worth Rs 347 crore. The national highway network's expansion underscores a promising growth trajectory for the company's specialized services.

