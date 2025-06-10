Left Menu

Tamil Nadu and World Bank Forge Strong Ties for Progressive Development

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin celebrated the state's long-standing partnership with the World Bank, highlighting various co-launched initiatives in sectors such as infrastructure, health, and education. With USD 1.12 billion in current projects and further schemes on the horizon, this collaboration aims to drive Tamil Nadu’s economy toward its USD 1 trillion goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:21 IST
Tamil Nadu and World Bank Forge Strong Ties for Progressive Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin praised the enduring partnership between the state and the World Bank, emphasizing the numerous initiatives launched with the Bank's assistance. Speaking at the inauguration of the World Bank's Global Business Centre, Stalin highlighted the collaboration's roots dating back to the 1971 Tamil Nadu Agri Loan scheme.

Stalin acknowledged World Bank's support across various sectors, including infrastructure, disaster management, and urban development. He announced upcoming projects worth USD 1.12 billion, with plans for a further USD 409.79 million in initiatives such as WE-SAFE, a women's employment and security scheme. Additionally, Stalin reiterated the critical role of women in achieving the state's USD 1 trillion economic target by 2030.

The relationship between Tamil Nadu and the World Bank extends beyond financial aid, involving technology, policy-making, and knowledge sharing. During the event, Stalin also inaugurated a 'Book Park' and additional library buildings, further bolstering the state's educational infrastructure.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025