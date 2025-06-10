Tamil Nadu and World Bank Forge Strong Ties for Progressive Development

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin praised the enduring partnership between the state and the World Bank, emphasizing the numerous initiatives launched with the Bank's assistance. Speaking at the inauguration of the World Bank's Global Business Centre, Stalin highlighted the collaboration's roots dating back to the 1971 Tamil Nadu Agri Loan scheme.

Stalin acknowledged World Bank's support across various sectors, including infrastructure, disaster management, and urban development. He announced upcoming projects worth USD 1.12 billion, with plans for a further USD 409.79 million in initiatives such as WE-SAFE, a women's employment and security scheme. Additionally, Stalin reiterated the critical role of women in achieving the state's USD 1 trillion economic target by 2030.

The relationship between Tamil Nadu and the World Bank extends beyond financial aid, involving technology, policy-making, and knowledge sharing. During the event, Stalin also inaugurated a 'Book Park' and additional library buildings, further bolstering the state's educational infrastructure.