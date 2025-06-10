US-China Trade Talks in London Seek to Ease Tensions Amid Tech and Tariff Strains

The United States and China commenced a second day of trade negotiations in London, striving to resolve a complex trade dispute exacerbated by issues in technology and tariffs. These discussions follow President Donald Trump's remarks describing China as a challenging partner yet commending progress in the talks.

Presided over by key officials, including Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the talks also brought together representatives from both nations' commerce and trade sectors. The meeting seeks to expand on prior agreements reached in Geneva, which temporarily halted high tariffs amidst escalating trade tensions.

Ahead of the London talks, dialogue focused on semiconductors and rare earth materials, essential for several high-tech industries. With Trump's intent to improve market access for US products in China, observers perceive this round of negotiations as pivotal in resetting bilateral trade relations.