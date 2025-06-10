Left Menu

US-China Trade Talks in London Seek to Ease Tensions Amid Tech and Tariff Strains

The US and China are engaged in a second day of negotiations in London to alleviate their ongoing trade conflict. Led by high-ranking officials, the discussions aim to build upon a prior 90-day tariff suspension. Key issues include semiconductors, rare earths, and market access. President Trump and President Xi Jinping are actively involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:27 IST
US-China Trade Talks in London Seek to Ease Tensions Amid Tech and Tariff Strains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United States and China commenced a second day of trade negotiations in London, striving to resolve a complex trade dispute exacerbated by issues in technology and tariffs. These discussions follow President Donald Trump's remarks describing China as a challenging partner yet commending progress in the talks.

Presided over by key officials, including Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the talks also brought together representatives from both nations' commerce and trade sectors. The meeting seeks to expand on prior agreements reached in Geneva, which temporarily halted high tariffs amidst escalating trade tensions.

Ahead of the London talks, dialogue focused on semiconductors and rare earth materials, essential for several high-tech industries. With Trump's intent to improve market access for US products in China, observers perceive this round of negotiations as pivotal in resetting bilateral trade relations.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025