Assocham and Swissmem Forge Alliance to Boost Trade Investments

Industry chamber Assocham partnered with Swiss counterpart Swissmem to facilitate trade and investment exchange. The MoU focuses on technical transfer, economic cooperation, and policies related to foreign trade. The bodies will support trade missions and promote joint activities, enhancing opportunities for both parties.
On Tuesday, industry chamber Assocham signed an agreement with Swiss industrial body Swissmem. The partnership aims to enhance trade and investment exchanges between the two countries.
The memorandum of understanding (MoU) focuses on technical transfers, economic cooperation, and related foreign trade policies, paving the way for increased bilateral collaboration.
Both organizations plan to support trade missions, study groups, and joint activities, promoting expansive trade and investment links beneficial to members of both bodies.
