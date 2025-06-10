Assocham and Swissmem Forge Alliance to Boost Trade Investments

On Tuesday, industry chamber Assocham signed an agreement with Swiss industrial body Swissmem. The partnership aims to enhance trade and investment exchanges between the two countries.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) focuses on technical transfers, economic cooperation, and related foreign trade policies, paving the way for increased bilateral collaboration.

Both organizations plan to support trade missions, study groups, and joint activities, promoting expansive trade and investment links beneficial to members of both bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)