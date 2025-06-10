Left Menu

Assocham and Swissmem Forge Alliance to Boost Trade Investments

Industry chamber Assocham partnered with Swiss counterpart Swissmem to facilitate trade and investment exchange. The MoU focuses on technical transfer, economic cooperation, and policies related to foreign trade. The bodies will support trade missions and promote joint activities, enhancing opportunities for both parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bern | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:33 IST
Assocham and Swissmem Forge Alliance to Boost Trade Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

On Tuesday, industry chamber Assocham signed an agreement with Swiss industrial body Swissmem. The partnership aims to enhance trade and investment exchanges between the two countries.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) focuses on technical transfers, economic cooperation, and related foreign trade policies, paving the way for increased bilateral collaboration.

Both organizations plan to support trade missions, study groups, and joint activities, promoting expansive trade and investment links beneficial to members of both bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025