Rare Earth Talks: U.S. and China Navigate Tense Trade Waters
The U.S. and China are engaging in trade talks in London, focusing on export controls related to rare earth minerals. With both nations seeking to ease tensions, discussions revolve around tariffs and economic impacts. The outcome may influence global markets and bilateral economic relations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 15:53 IST
The U.S. and China have resumed trade discussions in London in a bid to resolve export control issues concerning rare earth minerals.
Despite recent tensions, U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick emphasized the positive progression of the talks, which aim to alleviate strains on global supply chains.
Economic strategies from both countries could reshape international markets, especially given recent export plunges and tariff impacts.
