Corporate India Rides Optimistic Hiring Wave Amid Global Trade Shifts

Corporate India is poised for a promising hiring phase in the upcoming quarter, encouraged by growth in the private services sector and potential economic gains from changing global trade patterns, according to a recent report.

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey highlights a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of 42 percent, positioning India as a significant player in global hiring. This optimism is fuelled by strong recruitment plans in sectors like Information Technology, Energy & Utilities, and Financial Services.

Despite a minor quarterly dip, the 12-point annual increase in NEO underscores ongoing employer confidence and a transformation drive towards digital skills and automation, with 82 percent of firms expanding their automation investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)