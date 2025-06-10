Left Menu

Corporate India Rides Optimistic Hiring Wave Amid Global Trade Shifts

Corporate India's hiring outlook for the next quarter is robust, with a Net Employment Outlook of 42%, driven by private services growth and global trade dynamics. Despite slight dips, strong hiring intentions in IT, energy, and financial sectors, alongside increased automation investments, reflect employer confidence.

Corporate India is poised for a promising hiring phase in the upcoming quarter, encouraged by growth in the private services sector and potential economic gains from changing global trade patterns, according to a recent report.

The ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey highlights a Net Employment Outlook (NEO) of 42 percent, positioning India as a significant player in global hiring. This optimism is fuelled by strong recruitment plans in sectors like Information Technology, Energy & Utilities, and Financial Services.

Despite a minor quarterly dip, the 12-point annual increase in NEO underscores ongoing employer confidence and a transformation drive towards digital skills and automation, with 82 percent of firms expanding their automation investments.

