India Eyes Swiss Investment: An Exclusive Enclave Proposal
In a bid to attract Swiss investment, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal proposed the establishment of a dedicated enclave for Swiss businesses in India. This enclave would offer comprehensive facilities, including restaurants, hotels, and schools, designed to cater specifically to Swiss citizens working in the area.
Addressing industry representatives from both India and Switzerland, Minister Goyal extended an invitation to Swiss companies to capitalize on the vast opportunities India offers. India's industrial parks, part of larger industrial corridors, present ideal locations for such ventures.
Goyal's proposal is part of a broader strategy to enhance trade and investment ties between India and Switzerland, backed by a substantial government investment of Rs 28,000 crore aimed at developing 12 industrial nodes and 100 industrial parks across the country.
