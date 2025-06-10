Left Menu

Greta Thunberg Claims Kidnapping Amid Gaza Blockade Escapade

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg alleged that she and fellow activists were kidnapped by Israeli forces in international waters as their attempt to breach Gaza's naval blockade was thwarted. The incident occurred before her deportation from Israel and subsequent arrival in Paris, redrawing attention to the Gaza blockade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:20 IST
Greta Thunberg Claims Kidnapping Amid Gaza Blockade Escapade
Greta Thunberg
  • Country:
  • France

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg alleged on Tuesday that she and her group of fellow activists were forcibly detained by Israeli forces in international waters. Thunberg made these claims upon her arrival at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, after being deported from Israel.

The 22-year-old activist arrived in Paris one day after the Israeli navy intercepted her group's sailing mission to Gaza. The group, aboard a charity vessel, was attempting to break through the longstanding naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

As the vessel drew near the Palestinian enclave, Israeli forces boarded the ship and stopped their journey, seizing the 12-member crew, including Thunberg. This event has once again highlighted the ongoing tensions surrounding the Gaza blockade.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025