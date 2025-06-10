Greta Thunberg Claims Kidnapping Amid Gaza Blockade Escapade

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg alleged on Tuesday that she and her group of fellow activists were forcibly detained by Israeli forces in international waters. Thunberg made these claims upon her arrival at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, after being deported from Israel.

The 22-year-old activist arrived in Paris one day after the Israeli navy intercepted her group's sailing mission to Gaza. The group, aboard a charity vessel, was attempting to break through the longstanding naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.

As the vessel drew near the Palestinian enclave, Israeli forces boarded the ship and stopped their journey, seizing the 12-member crew, including Thunberg. This event has once again highlighted the ongoing tensions surrounding the Gaza blockade.