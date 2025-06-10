eYantra Ventures Ltd Reports 95% Revenue Surge in FY 2024-25

In a significant financial year triumph, Hyderabad-based eYantra Ventures Ltd (BSE: 512099) has reported a staggering 95% rise in consolidated revenue, reaching Rs. 32.89 Crores for the fiscal year 2024-25. This remarkable growth was powered by the company's dual focus on merchandising and IT services.

The board ratified these impressive financial figures during a meeting on May 30, 2025. The gain underscores the group's expansive sector presence, which stretches across India, UAE, and the USA, covering both B2B merchandise and IT domains. This consolidated business outcome includes substantial contributions from subsidiary entities such as Prismberry Technologies Pvt. Ltd and eYantra Ventures FZE (UAE).

Strategic investment played a pivotal role in this growth story, notably eYantra's acquisition of a 38.65% stake in Neuro and Spine Associates Pvt Ltd. The focus on high-potential healthcare areas like neurosciences and spine care aligns with the group's strategy for targeted sector diversification. To facilitate ongoing expansions and investments, eYantra raised Rs. 15 Crores through equity issues, thereby reinforcing its commitment to sustained growth and governance excellence.