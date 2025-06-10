Left Menu

eYantra Ventures Ltd Reports 95% Revenue Surge in FY 2024-25

eYantra Ventures Ltd, along with its group companies, achieved a 95% increase in consolidated revenue, reaching Rs. 32.89 Crores for FY 2024-25. This growth was driven by both its merchandising and IT services divisions. The company also made strategic investments in the healthcare sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:21 IST
eYantra Ventures Ltd Reports 95% Revenue Surge in FY 2024-25
eYantra Ventures Ltd concludes board meeting to declare audited financial results for FY 2024-25. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant financial year triumph, Hyderabad-based eYantra Ventures Ltd (BSE: 512099) has reported a staggering 95% rise in consolidated revenue, reaching Rs. 32.89 Crores for the fiscal year 2024-25. This remarkable growth was powered by the company's dual focus on merchandising and IT services.

The board ratified these impressive financial figures during a meeting on May 30, 2025. The gain underscores the group's expansive sector presence, which stretches across India, UAE, and the USA, covering both B2B merchandise and IT domains. This consolidated business outcome includes substantial contributions from subsidiary entities such as Prismberry Technologies Pvt. Ltd and eYantra Ventures FZE (UAE).

Strategic investment played a pivotal role in this growth story, notably eYantra's acquisition of a 38.65% stake in Neuro and Spine Associates Pvt Ltd. The focus on high-potential healthcare areas like neurosciences and spine care aligns with the group's strategy for targeted sector diversification. To facilitate ongoing expansions and investments, eYantra raised Rs. 15 Crores through equity issues, thereby reinforcing its commitment to sustained growth and governance excellence.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025