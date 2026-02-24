AI's Ripple: Transforming IT Services Amidst Market Uncertainty

A transformative shift is underway in the IT services sector as AI begins to reshape traditional business structures, a recent report by Jefferies has revealed. The brokerage warns of a potential contraction in the 'managed services' sector, accompanied by a rise in consulting and implementation roles.

Amidst a 16 percent decline in stocks this year, Jefferies suggests that the 'P(AI)n' of these shifts is not yet over. Reflecting on the uncertainty, Jefferies has revised down price targets for major firms like TCS and Infosys, while investor confidence remains shaken due to evolving AI technologies.

The anticipated shake-up has sparked debate among analysts. While companies grapple with the adaptation of AI in traditional models, HSBC's latest insights indicate that the complete replacement of core IT platforms using AI may not be feasible, emphasizing the continued interplay between human and AI capabilities.

