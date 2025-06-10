Strategic Alliance: Reliance and Diehl Forge Ahead in Indian Defence Manufacturing

Reliance Defence and Diehl Defence, the latter led by CEO Helmut Rauch, are intensifying their strategic cooperation to boost guided munition production in India. The partnership, initiated in 2019, aligns with India's 'Make in India' agenda aiming to elevate local manufacturing standards in defence.

The key focus of this alliance is on the 'System Vulcano 155mm Precision Guided Munition,' designed for the Indian armed forces. Reliance Defence leads the initiative as the prime contractor while Diehl Defence serves as a strategic partner, ensuring more than half of the content is produced locally.

The collaboration is set to benefit from Reliance's plan to establish a manufacturing hub in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. This facility will enhance the production capabilities, supporting not just national but also global defence supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)