Left Menu

Strategic Alliance: Reliance and Diehl Forge Ahead in Indian Defence Manufacturing

Anil D Ambani's Reliance Defence and Helmut Rauch's Diehl Defence are solidifying their strategic partnership to enhance India's defence manufacturing capabilities. Their focus is on the 'System Vulcano 155mm Precision Guided Munition,' with more than 50% indigenous content. This collaboration supports the 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:54 IST
Strategic Alliance: Reliance and Diehl Forge Ahead in Indian Defence Manufacturing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Reliance Defence and Diehl Defence, the latter led by CEO Helmut Rauch, are intensifying their strategic cooperation to boost guided munition production in India. The partnership, initiated in 2019, aligns with India's 'Make in India' agenda aiming to elevate local manufacturing standards in defence.

The key focus of this alliance is on the 'System Vulcano 155mm Precision Guided Munition,' designed for the Indian armed forces. Reliance Defence leads the initiative as the prime contractor while Diehl Defence serves as a strategic partner, ensuring more than half of the content is produced locally.

The collaboration is set to benefit from Reliance's plan to establish a manufacturing hub in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. This facility will enhance the production capabilities, supporting not just national but also global defence supply chains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025