Catalonia's Controversial Airport Expansion Sparks Environmental Debate

In a controversial move, Catalonia's government has greenlit a 3.2 billion-euro proposal to expand Barcelona's airport, a decision that has drawn ire from environmentalists and critics of mass tourism. The plan will be funded by Aena, Spain's airport operator, and could set a precedent for the European Union as it balances development and environmental commitments.

Despite Barcelona's ongoing effort to manage its burgeoning tourism industry, Catalonia's president, Salvador Illa, underscored the necessity of the airport's expansion to position the city as a key intercontinental hub. This ambitious project aims to attract more flights from Asia and the Americas, aligning with Spain's strategy to lure high-spending tourists and investments.

The expansion will extend one of the main runways by 500 metres, affecting a protected wetland under the EU's Natura 2000 programme. In a bid to offset this environmental impact, some 250 hectares will be converted into green spaces. The project plans for completion by 2033, contingent upon approval from the European Commission.

