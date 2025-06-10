Tamil Nadu: Emerging Electronics and Rail Manufacturing Hub

The Indian government has sanctioned the creation of an additional electronics cluster in Tamil Nadu, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw disclosed on Tuesday, increasing the state's planned total to three clusters.

Highlighting significant strides in sectors like mobile phone, laptop, and server production, Minister Vaishnaw announced that Tamil Nadu is progressively realizing Prime Minister Modi's vision of becoming a major electronics manufacturing hub. The minister delivered his remarks via a video conference at an event held at IIT Madras.

Additionally, plans are underway to further develop Tamil Nadu as a crucial center for rail manufacturing, with emphasis on producing high-strength wheels for locomotives and high-speed trains. Such projects aim to strengthen the state's position as a key player in both domestic and international markets.

