Tamil Nadu: Emerging Electronics and Rail Manufacturing Hub

The Centre has approved another electronics cluster in Tamil Nadu, raising the total to three. The state is becoming a manufacturing hub for electronics and rail components, including mobile phones, laptops, and train wheels. Approved clusters aim to serve both domestic and international markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has sanctioned the creation of an additional electronics cluster in Tamil Nadu, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw disclosed on Tuesday, increasing the state's planned total to three clusters.

Highlighting significant strides in sectors like mobile phone, laptop, and server production, Minister Vaishnaw announced that Tamil Nadu is progressively realizing Prime Minister Modi's vision of becoming a major electronics manufacturing hub. The minister delivered his remarks via a video conference at an event held at IIT Madras.

Additionally, plans are underway to further develop Tamil Nadu as a crucial center for rail manufacturing, with emphasis on producing high-strength wheels for locomotives and high-speed trains. Such projects aim to strengthen the state's position as a key player in both domestic and international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

