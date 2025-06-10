Thomas Cook Expands Reach with New Franchise in Mohali
Thomas Cook (India) has opened its first franchise outlet in Mohali, Punjab. The expansion aims to tap into the Tricity region's developing market. Increased demand for holidays in Mohali prompted this move. The Travel Report 2025 indicates a rise in holiday spending among locals.
Thomas Cook (India) has strengthened its foothold in Punjab by launching its inaugural franchise outlet in Mohali as part of its strategic expansion into high-potential growth markets.
Mohali, a significant player in the Tricity area, continues to witness rapid residential and commercial growth, positioning it as a prime market for travel services, according to a company statement.
The newly inaugurated Gold Circle Partner franchise outlet is set to enhance Thomas Cook's capability to cater to Mohali's burgeoning travel demand, offering convenient access and a broad range of services directly to customers.
