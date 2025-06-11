Left Menu

Budget Cuts Triggered Central Bank Governor's Exit

Former New Zealand central bank governor Adrian Orr resigned in March due to disagreements with the Treasury on budget cuts for the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. Official documents revealed the reduced funding led to Orr's decision, as he believed it compromised the bank's operational viability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 09:38 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 09:38 IST
Budget Cuts Triggered Central Bank Governor's Exit

Adrian Orr, former governor of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand, unexpectedly resigned in March, officials disclosed Wednesday. Documents indicate his departure stemmed from clashes with the Treasury over slashed budget proposals that Orr argued jeopardized the institution's operations.

Budgetary adjustments, which slashed the central bank's operational funds by 25%, elicited distress for Orr, urging him to conclude his tenure. The revised budget, pegged at NZ$150 million per annum for the next five years, was a compromise between Orr's requested NZ$1.031 billion and government fiscal restraints.

Nick Tuffley, ASB Bank's chief economist, suggested that despite substantial cuts, the current budget remains robust compared to historical norms. Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's government has been critical of Orr, attributing high inflation and interest rates to his monetary policies post-pandemic.

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025