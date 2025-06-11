Switzerland Eyes Robust Economic Partnership with India

Switzerland is keen to strengthen its economic relationship with India, a sentiment expressed by State Secretary for Economic Affairs, Helene Budliger Artieda, during a press conference on Tuesday in Switzerland. Artieda emphasized India's strong democratic foundation, impressive consumer base, and robust economic growth as key factors making it an attractive destination for Swiss industries.

The State Secretary voiced her delight at the Indian government's efforts to elevate the livelihood of its citizens, reducing poverty and expanding the middle class. Ambitions to expand the reach of Swiss products such as chocolates and watches were shared, linking increased consumer prosperity with economic opportunities for Swiss businesses.

During Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's Swiss visit, over 1,000 Swiss businesses attended an industry event, underscoring Switzerland's interest in India. Goyal highlighted India's advances in technology and innovation, presenting it as a thriving business environment. With the EFTA deal, which has been ratified by several member countries, both Swiss and Indian economies stand to benefit from planned investments and job creation.

(With inputs from agencies.)