India's Export Surge Amid Global Challenges

India, despite global economic uncertainties from geopolitical tensions and conflicts, is projected to exceed USD 825 billion in exports by 2025-26. The country's growth in exports is fueled by strategic free trade agreements and international buyers diversifying their sourcing. Key sectors like electronics and agriculture are expected to see substantial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bern | Updated: 11-06-2025 11:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 11:41 IST
Despite formidable global economic challenges that include the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the Israel-Hamas war, India continues to defy the odds with a projected leap in export figures. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced that India's exports of goods and services are poised to surpass USD 825 billion by 2025-26.

In a climate marked by international economic uncertainty, India's strategic trade agreements and growing international market presence have positioned it as a frontrunner in global trade. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations anticipates a 21 percent growth in India's exports, crediting the surge to a diversification in sourcing by international buyers.

Free trade agreements with key partners, including the UAE and Australia, are set to bolster India's trade position. Major sectors such as electronics, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals are expected to lead the charge, with the India-EFTA trade agreement further catalyzing economic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

