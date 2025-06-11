Left Menu

Bank of England Boosts Cash Reserve Levels

The Bank of England announced an increase in the cash reserves for its weekly long-term repo operations, from 25 billion pounds to 35 billion pounds. This move aligns with plans proposed in the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:13 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:13 IST
Bank of England Boosts Cash Reserve Levels
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Bank of England announced on Wednesday an increase in the amount of cash reserves available through its weekly long-term repo operations. The reserves will rise to 35 billion pounds from the previous 25 billion pounds.

This adjustment is part of a strategy that aligns with recalibrated parameters set forth last year by the bank.

With the conversion rate of $1 equating to 0.7422 pounds, the new reserve limit stands at approximately $47.2 billion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
2
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025