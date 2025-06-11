Left Menu

Solarium Green Energy Expands Solar Module Manufacturing in Gujarat

Solarium Green Energy Limited plans to re-enter solar module manufacturing with a 1000 MW capacity facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The initiative aims to enhance supply chain security, reduce production costs, and boost margins, aligning with India's ambitious solar energy goals and positioning Solarium in a growing market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 15:22 IST
Solarium Re-Enters into Manufacturing Solar Modules: latest Technology & 1 GW Capacity. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to solidify its position in the renewable energy sector, Solarium Green Energy Limited has announced plans to establish a state-of-the-art solar module manufacturing facility in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This facility, equipped with the latest technology and a production capacity of approximately 1000 MW, represents Solarium's re-entry into manufacturing.

The initiative is part of the company's broader backward integration strategy, aimed at reducing dependency on external suppliers, mitigating cost fluctuations, and improving project execution timelines. The new plant will produce advanced Crystalline Silicon Solar PV Modules, utilizing cutting-edge technology to ensure high efficiency and quality.

Additionally, Solarium is set to start manufacturing solar plant structures at its Bavla facility. These moves are expected to enhance Solarium's project capabilities, reduce supply chain risks, and secure a competitive edge in the market. Commercial operations at the new Ahmedabad facility are scheduled to commence in the fourth quarter of the current fiscal year, further strengthening the company's market position.

