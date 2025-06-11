Left Menu

Jungheinrich Appoints Manojit Acharya to Drive APAC Expansion

Jungheinrich appoints Manojit Acharya as Vice President for the Asia-Pacific region. With vast experience in material handling, Manojit will lead strategic growth in APAC, succeeding Stefan Brehm. The move aligns with Jungheinrich's Strategy 2030+ to enhance its market presence with sustainable and innovative solutions.

Jungheinrich, a global pioneer in sustainable material handling solutions, has announced a significant leadership change today. Manojit Acharya has been appointed as the new Vice President for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, effective immediately, following his successful leadership of Jungheinrich India over the past decade.

Acharya, with over 25 years in the industry, succeeds Stefan Brehm. Brehm, who led the APAC region for six transformative years, will now oversee Jungheinrich's DACH & North-East Europe region. This leadership transition is a part of Jungheinrich's ambitious Strategy 2030+, aiming for €10 billion in global revenue.

Achieving strategic expansion in North America and APAC, the company plans to enhance its market presence through significant productivity enhancements and sustainable material handling solutions. Acharya's appointment comes at a pivotal moment, focusing on addressing customer needs in the dynamic Asia-Pacific market.

