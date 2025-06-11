Navigating Reform by Stealth: Insights from Montek Singh Ahluwalia
Montek Singh Ahluwalia discussed the 1991 economic reforms, highlighting the 'stealth' approach of former Prime Minister Rao and Finance Minister Singh, as opposed to 'big-bang' changes. He differentiated between gradualism and stealthy reforms, advocating for clear economic trajectories amidst regional economic challenges.
Renowned economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia has addressed the nature of India's 1991 economic reforms, suggesting they were more akin to 'reform by stealth' rather than overt policy shifts.
Speaking at a book launch event, he categorized key figures Rao and Singh as gradualists, noting the subtlety of their reform strategies.
Ahluwalia emphasized a need for heightened awareness about the economic struggles of neighboring nations, highlighting India's distinct position due to its cautious economic management.
