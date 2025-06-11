Navigating Reform by Stealth: Insights from Montek Singh Ahluwalia

Renowned economist Montek Singh Ahluwalia has addressed the nature of India's 1991 economic reforms, suggesting they were more akin to 'reform by stealth' rather than overt policy shifts.

Speaking at a book launch event, he categorized key figures Rao and Singh as gradualists, noting the subtlety of their reform strategies.

Ahluwalia emphasized a need for heightened awareness about the economic struggles of neighboring nations, highlighting India's distinct position due to its cautious economic management.

