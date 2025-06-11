Jio and BlackRock Joint Venture Set to Transform India's Investment Landscape

In a significant development for India's investment landscape, Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited, a collaborative venture between Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock, has received the green light from India's Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) and BSE Limited to commence operations as an Investment Adviser. This move is set to democratize access to world-class advisory services, promising to empower Indian investors with global expertise.

Jio BlackRock's announcement follows a prior approval on May 27, 2025, to operate as an investment manager for its mutual fund business. Bolstered by its new license, the company plans to launch a digital-first product tailored to contemporary investor needs, with further details on its innovative offerings forthcoming.

Rob Goldstein, COO of BlackRock, emphasized the strategic advantages of the partnership, which combines BlackRock's global investment prowess with Jio's local market insights. Marc Pilgrem has been appointed as the MD and CEO of Jio BlackRock, bringing his expertise from leading roles at BlackRock, including his tenure as Head of Business Strategy for iShares EMEA.