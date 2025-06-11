Left Menu

Jio and BlackRock Joint Venture Set to Transform India's Investment Landscape

Jio BlackRock Asset Management secures regulatory approval to offer investment advisory services in India, promising to revolutionize financial solutions with a digital-first approach and global-local expertise. With seasoned leadership and cutting-edge technology, the venture aims to meet evolving investor needs and empower millions towards better financial futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:28 IST
Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited (Image: X/@JioBlackRockmf). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development for India's investment landscape, Jio BlackRock Asset Management Private Limited, a collaborative venture between Jio Financial Services Limited and BlackRock, has received the green light from India's Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) and BSE Limited to commence operations as an Investment Adviser. This move is set to democratize access to world-class advisory services, promising to empower Indian investors with global expertise.

Jio BlackRock's announcement follows a prior approval on May 27, 2025, to operate as an investment manager for its mutual fund business. Bolstered by its new license, the company plans to launch a digital-first product tailored to contemporary investor needs, with further details on its innovative offerings forthcoming.

Rob Goldstein, COO of BlackRock, emphasized the strategic advantages of the partnership, which combines BlackRock's global investment prowess with Jio's local market insights. Marc Pilgrem has been appointed as the MD and CEO of Jio BlackRock, bringing his expertise from leading roles at BlackRock, including his tenure as Head of Business Strategy for iShares EMEA.

