ABD Expands Global Influence with Key Acquisition

In a strategic move to bolster its market position, home-grown AlchoBev giant Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD) has secured global rights for the 'Mansion House' and 'Savoy Club' brands. This acquisition is a result of buying out the Singapore-based UTO Asia Pte Ltd, now a wholly-owned subsidiary of ABD.

Despite gaining worldwide control, certain Asian territories, including Singapore and Malaysia, remain excluded from this deal. However, the acquisition aims to enhance ABD's brand presence and foster growth across strategic regions. The purchase comes at a cost of 1.225 million euros, excluding additional taxes.

By aligning with ABD's expansion strategy, this acquisition allows the company to exercise complete authority over these brands internationally while focusing on key markets. ABD's financial report from FY25 highlights a consolidated income of Rs 8,094.02 crore, underscoring its robust market footing.

