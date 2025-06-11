Blazing Inferno at Sea: India Fights to Contain Container Ship Fire

A three-day-old fire that erupted on the MV Wan Hai 503 continues to rage, presenting significant challenges to the agencies involved in firefighting operations off the coast of Kerala, the Indian Coast Guard reported on Wednesday. The Singapore-flagged container ship, burdened with over one lakh metric tonnes of fuel and hazardous materials, drifts perilously close to essential maritime lanes.

Indian Coast Guard leads a rigorous mission, with the Indian Air Force and other maritime entities in tow. A daring operation ensued when an ICG helicopter deployed a salvage team onto the fiery decks to secure a towline, aiming to steer the ship away from the shore.

While the flames on the outer parts near cargo holds have been largely subdued, the struggle continues on the vessel's inner decks close to fuel tanks, posing an escalating threat. Efforts persist to ensure the vessel is guided to a safer location, aiming to avert a major environmental catastrophe.