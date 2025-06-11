Blazing Inferno at Sea: India Fights to Contain Container Ship Fire
The MV Wan Hai 503, a Singapore-flagged container ship, caught fire off the coast of Kerala on June 9. Intense firefighting efforts led by the Indian Coast Guard are underway to contain the flames and prevent an environmental disaster. The ship carries hazardous materials and poses serious risks.
A three-day-old fire that erupted on the MV Wan Hai 503 continues to rage, presenting significant challenges to the agencies involved in firefighting operations off the coast of Kerala, the Indian Coast Guard reported on Wednesday. The Singapore-flagged container ship, burdened with over one lakh metric tonnes of fuel and hazardous materials, drifts perilously close to essential maritime lanes.
Indian Coast Guard leads a rigorous mission, with the Indian Air Force and other maritime entities in tow. A daring operation ensued when an ICG helicopter deployed a salvage team onto the fiery decks to secure a towline, aiming to steer the ship away from the shore.
While the flames on the outer parts near cargo holds have been largely subdued, the struggle continues on the vessel's inner decks close to fuel tanks, posing an escalating threat. Efforts persist to ensure the vessel is guided to a safer location, aiming to avert a major environmental catastrophe.
18 crew abandon burning container ship off Kerala coast, rescued by Navy and Coast Guard, say Defence sources.
Fire Disrupts Journey of Singapore-Flagged Container Ship off Kerala Coast