India-Sweden Partnership: A Free Trade Future

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has hailed the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as an essential catalyst for economic enhancement between India and Sweden. Speaking at the India-Sweden Business Delegation meetings in Stockholm, Minister Goyal highlighted the complementary nature of the two economies.

Goyal expressed optimism, stating, "The India-EU Free Trade Agreement is clearly going to be a great enabler... We do hope to offer you a better pathway and greater opportunities in the future." He emphasized the commitment to strengthening the partnership. Goyal also highlighted the vast investment potential offered by India's market of 1.4 billion people.

Urging Swedish business leaders to invest in India, Goyal noted the presence of over 280 Swedish companies in India and 80+ Indian firms in Sweden as a testament to existing strong ties. He stressed that the proposed FTA holds substantial promise for economic transformation, benefiting both nations through mutual collaboration.

