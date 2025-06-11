Left Menu

India-Sweden Partnership: A Free Trade Future

Piyush Goyal, India's Commerce Minister, emphasizes the potential of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement to boost opportunities with Sweden. Highlighting India's growth and investment potential, Goyal invites Swedish businesses to collaborate. With strong economic fundamentals and a supportive business environment, India is poised for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:12 IST
India-Sweden Partnership: A Free Trade Future
Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has hailed the proposed India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) as an essential catalyst for economic enhancement between India and Sweden. Speaking at the India-Sweden Business Delegation meetings in Stockholm, Minister Goyal highlighted the complementary nature of the two economies.

Goyal expressed optimism, stating, "The India-EU Free Trade Agreement is clearly going to be a great enabler... We do hope to offer you a better pathway and greater opportunities in the future." He emphasized the commitment to strengthening the partnership. Goyal also highlighted the vast investment potential offered by India's market of 1.4 billion people.

Urging Swedish business leaders to invest in India, Goyal noted the presence of over 280 Swedish companies in India and 80+ Indian firms in Sweden as a testament to existing strong ties. He stressed that the proposed FTA holds substantial promise for economic transformation, benefiting both nations through mutual collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025