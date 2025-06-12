FAA Grounds Flights for Trump's Army Anniversary Parade

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a suspension of flights at Reagan Washington National Airport amid the U.S. President's Army anniversary parade on Saturday. This comes as part of expanded Special Flight Rules in the Washington D.C. area, effective from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., affecting all arrivals and departures.

Airlines like United and American are offering travel flexibility, including larger aircraft and additional flights at Washington Dulles due to the event, which aligns with the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and the President's 79th birthday. Reagan National is about two miles from the National Mall.

The event will feature 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft, including Apache and Black Hawk helicopters. Historical aircraft like the B-25 bomber and P-51 Mustang are set to participate. Washington's airspace is the most restricted in the U.S., and FAA restrictions on routine Army flights remain after recent incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)