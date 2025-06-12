Left Menu

FAA Grounds Flights for Trump's Army Anniversary Parade

The FAA plans to suspend flights at Reagan Washington National Airport for Trump's Army anniversary parade. Major airlines offer flexible travel options. The celebration marks the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and includes military flyovers. The airspace around Washington is heavily restricted, with no routine drone flights permitted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:13 IST
FAA Grounds Flights for Trump's Army Anniversary Parade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a suspension of flights at Reagan Washington National Airport amid the U.S. President's Army anniversary parade on Saturday. This comes as part of expanded Special Flight Rules in the Washington D.C. area, effective from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., affecting all arrivals and departures.

Airlines like United and American are offering travel flexibility, including larger aircraft and additional flights at Washington Dulles due to the event, which aligns with the U.S. Army's 250th anniversary and the President's 79th birthday. Reagan National is about two miles from the National Mall.

The event will feature 6,500 troops, 150 vehicles, and 50 aircraft, including Apache and Black Hawk helicopters. Historical aircraft like the B-25 bomber and P-51 Mustang are set to participate. Washington's airspace is the most restricted in the U.S., and FAA restrictions on routine Army flights remain after recent incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025