Left Menu

Chinese Fighter Jets Stir Tensions with Japan

Japanese military patrol planes were closely approached by Chinese fighter jets after the simultaneous operation of two Chinese aircraft carriers in the Pacific, prompting Tokyo to protest. The incidents raised concerns about potential accidental collisions. Beijing claimed the exercises were routine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 08:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 08:27 IST
Chinese Fighter Jets Stir Tensions with Japan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a weekend incident sparking international concern, Chinese fighter jets flew perilously close to Japanese military planes over the Pacific, prompting Japan to issue a formal protest. For the first time, two Chinese aircraft carriers were spotted operating in tandem, elevating regional tensions.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, confirmed these encounters on Thursday. Describing the close flights as daunting, Hayashi stated that the jets approached as near as 45 meters to Japanese patrol planes, resulting in Japan lodging a complaint and demanding assurances against future occurrences.

The episodes unfolded as the Chinese J-15 jets engaged in extended chases with Japanese P-3C patrol aircraft, lasting between 40 to 80 minutes over international waters. Although no damage was reported, Japan's Ministry of Defense warned against the risk of collisions. China defends these exercises as routine, yet Japan remains vigilant.

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025