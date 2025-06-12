Chinese Fighter Jets Stir Tensions with Japan

In a weekend incident sparking international concern, Chinese fighter jets flew perilously close to Japanese military planes over the Pacific, prompting Japan to issue a formal protest. For the first time, two Chinese aircraft carriers were spotted operating in tandem, elevating regional tensions.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, Yoshimasa Hayashi, confirmed these encounters on Thursday. Describing the close flights as daunting, Hayashi stated that the jets approached as near as 45 meters to Japanese patrol planes, resulting in Japan lodging a complaint and demanding assurances against future occurrences.

The episodes unfolded as the Chinese J-15 jets engaged in extended chases with Japanese P-3C patrol aircraft, lasting between 40 to 80 minutes over international waters. Although no damage was reported, Japan's Ministry of Defense warned against the risk of collisions. China defends these exercises as routine, yet Japan remains vigilant.