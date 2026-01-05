Left Menu

Cricket Diplomacy Crisis: Bangladesh Bans IPL Broadcast

Bangladesh's interim government has banned broadcasts of the Indian Premier League (IPL) amid a diplomatic row with India. The dispute began after Kolkata Knight Riders dropped Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman under pressure from India. Tensions have escalated with Bangladesh requesting their World Cup games be moved to Sri Lanka.

This week, Bangladesh's interim government enacted a ban on broadcasts of the Indian Premier League (IPL), highlighting intensifying diplomatic tensions with neighboring India. The conflict arose after the Kolkata Knight Riders, an IPL franchise, released Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, who was slated to play in this season's tournament.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Information and Broadcasting commented that dropping a prominent player like Mustafizur without a clear explanation was illogical and distressing for many in the country. In light of this, Bangladesh has also requested that their matches in the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup be relocated from India to Sri Lanka.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has yet to respond to queries about accommodating Bangladesh's match location demand. The situation is aggravated by broader diplomatic tensions, highlighted by protests in New Delhi related to a separate incident in Bangladesh.

