Breaking Barriers: India-EU Free Trade Agreement Advances
India and the European Union are progressing towards finalizing a free trade agreement, addressing key non-tariff barriers. Over 90% of market access issues have been resolved, with significant discussions ongoing to ensure smooth business between the two regions, as Minister Piyush Goyal reports.
India and the European Union are nearing the conclusion of negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA), with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announcing substantial advancements, particularly in market access and regulatory barriers.
Non-tariff barriers remain a focus, as both sides work to eliminate obstacles that have historically hampered trade. Key Indian exports like chillies, tea, and Basmati rice frequently face challenges in the EU due to stringent domestic regulations.
The minister emphasized the importance of addressing these issues, noting that arbitrary regulations can hinder trade and prompt reciprocal actions. Upcoming visits and discussions signal a strong commitment to reaching a mutually beneficial agreement.
