Left Menu

Maruti Suzuki Tackles Rare Earth Magnet Shortage

Maruti Suzuki India is addressing potential disruptions from a rare earth magnet shortage, caused by China's export restrictions. The company ensures its manufacturing remains unaffected, while the domestic auto industry seeks government intervention for smoother import of these essential elements critical for EV production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:39 IST
Maruti Suzuki Tackles Rare Earth Magnet Shortage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maruti Suzuki India announced Thursday its proactive measures to mitigate potential disruptions in manufacturing due to a critical rare earth magnet shortage. The scarcity arises from recent Chinese export restrictions.

The carmaker reassured stakeholders of no immediate impact on operations, attributing this stability to their ongoing pursuit of multiple solutions. As uncertainties grow, Maruti remains vigilant and promises to update stakeholders about any significant business impacts in accordance with regulatory standards.

This shortage affects the wider Indian automobile industry, particularly electric vehicle production, due to China's dominance in processing key materials. The industry collectively urges governmental assistance to expedite necessary import approvals for rare earth elements such as samarium and dysprosium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025