Family Survives Terrifying SUV Crash in Himachal Pradesh

A family of six was involved in a severe accident when their SUV collided with a tree near Jolsapper village, Hamirpur district. Remarkably, a two-year-old child was unharmed. The family was en route to Jwala Mata temple. An investigation is underway by Nadaun Police.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family of six sustained serious injuries in a vehicular accident when their SUV slammed into a large tree near Jolsapper village in Himachal's Hamirpur district on Thursday, according to police reports.

Amazingly, a two-year-old child survived the crash unscathed. The incident occurred as the family was traveling to the Jwala Mata temple in Kangra district. The injured individuals, which include four women, received initial treatment at a nearby private clinic before being transferred to Hamirpur Medical College for advanced care.

Police have registered a case following the accident, as stated by Nadaun Police station in-charge Nirmal Singh. Meanwhile, the damaged SUV is being assessed as part of the ongoing investigation.

