Happiest Minds Appoints Anand Balakrishnan as New CFO

Happiest Minds Technologies has appointed Anand Balakrishnan as its new Chief Financial Officer. Balakrishnan steps in to replace Venkatraman Narayanan, who remains the Managing Director. Balakrishnan has over two decades of experience in financial management, previously holding senior positions at organizations like Marsh McLennan and GE Healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:15 IST
appointment
  • Country:
  • India

Happiest Minds Technologies has announced the appointment of Anand Balakrishnan as the company's new Chief Financial Officer, a move that is effective immediately.

Anand Balakrishnan succeeds Venkatraman Narayanan, who continues to serve as the Managing Director of the company.

With more than 20 years of experience in financial management and accounting, Balakrishnan has previously held notable roles at organizations such as Marsh McLennan, GE Healthcare, and Mindteck.

(With inputs from agencies.)

