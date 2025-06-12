Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Investigation Launched as London-Bound Plane Falls Near Ahmedabad

A plane carrying 242 individuals, including Indian, British, Portuguese, and Canadian nationals, crashed shortly after departing Ahmedabad airport for London. The British High Commission in India is collaborating with local authorities to investigate the incident and offer support. Several casualties are feared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A London-bound plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, sparking immediate concern and response efforts. With individuals on board from various nationalities, including 169 Indians and 53 Britons, the situation has prompted a high-level investigation.

The British High Commission in India announced its collaboration with local authorities to ascertain details and extend necessary assistance. As fears of casualties loom, efforts are concentrated on getting accurate information and addressing the needs of those affected.

The Commission shared a brief statement via its official social media account, emphasizing its support and linking to an updated travel advisory for those impacted by the tragedy.

