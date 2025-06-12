Airline Collision Chaos: Disrupted Flights After Air India Mishap
An Air India crash led to the rerouting of an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Ahmedabad. The disruption occurred as the destination airport was closed after the incident. The IndiGo flight, with 179 passengers aboard, returned safely to Kolkata. The Air India crash involved 242 individuals, resulting in feared casualties.
An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Ahmedabad was forced to return to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport after an Air India aircraft crash led to the closure of the destination airport. The disruptive incident occurred shortly after take-off, creating chaos in scheduled flights.
Flight 6E-318, carrying 179 passengers, took off from Kolkata at 1.49 p.m., only to return at 2.52 p.m., according to the Airports Authority of India spokesperson in Kolkata. The decision was made after the London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed, which carried 242 passengers and crew.
Amidst the critical situation, several casualties are feared. Passengers on the Air India flight included a mix of nationals, with 169 Indians forming the largest group, followed by 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian national.
