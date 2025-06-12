Tragedy Strikes as Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India plane en route to London tragically crashed just minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of at least 30 people. The aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, struck a medical college hostel, exacerbating the fatality count. Authorities expect the toll to rise as rescue operations continue.

According to sources, the flight carried 242 individuals, including 217 adults, 11 children, and two infants. Rescuers have recovered between 30 and 35 bodies so far, while further efforts are ongoing to rescue those still trapped. Nationalities on board included 169 Indians, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian.

Both Indian and British officials are closely monitoring the situation, with rescue and support teams in place. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident "devastating," while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his heartbreak. Air India activated an emergency center to assist affected families.