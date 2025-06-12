Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad

Union ministers and India Inc have expressed shock and condolences over the crash of a London-bound Air India flight from Ahmedabad. The plane, with 242 passengers and crew, crashed in a residential area shortly after takeoff. Many fatalities are feared, with disaster response efforts underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad airport, resulting in a devastating tragedy. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, descended into a residential area, leading to fears of numerous fatalities. The incident has prompted a wave of condolences across India.

Union ministers and prominent figures in Indian industries, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Jyotiraditya Scindia, expressed their deep sorrow over the incident. Each conveyed messages of support and condolences to the families of those affected, underscoring the national grief surrounding this catastrophe.

Authorities, including disaster response teams, are actively engaged in rescue and support operations. Prominent business figures like Gautam Adani have pledged their collaboration and assistance with ongoing efforts, marking a nationwide solidarity with the victims and their families amidst this tragic occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

