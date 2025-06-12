Tragedy Strikes as Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad

An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad airport, resulting in a devastating tragedy. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, descended into a residential area, leading to fears of numerous fatalities. The incident has prompted a wave of condolences across India.

Union ministers and prominent figures in Indian industries, including Nirmala Sitharaman and Jyotiraditya Scindia, expressed their deep sorrow over the incident. Each conveyed messages of support and condolences to the families of those affected, underscoring the national grief surrounding this catastrophe.

Authorities, including disaster response teams, are actively engaged in rescue and support operations. Prominent business figures like Gautam Adani have pledged their collaboration and assistance with ongoing efforts, marking a nationwide solidarity with the victims and their families amidst this tragic occurrence.

(With inputs from agencies.)