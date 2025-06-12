Left Menu

French Cognac Makers Seek Compromise in Chinese Tariff Dispute

French cognac producers are engaged in critical negotiations with China to set minimum import prices, aiming to resolve a tariff impasse. This comes amid an anti-dumping investigation and rising tensions from an EU-china trade dispute. Negotiators hope to secure a favorable resolution before a looming deadline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:05 IST
French Cognac Makers Seek Compromise in Chinese Tariff Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

French cognac producers are currently embroiled in intense negotiations with China, proposing a range of minimum prices to export their spirits, as revealed by a document seen by Reuters. The producers hope to resolve a stand-off over potential tariffs that could rise as high as 39%.

The context is a fraught trade climate, with China's commerce ministry conducting an anti-dumping investigation. This is compounded by a separate dispute between China and the European Union, where the latter imposed tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles. In a bid to avoid crippling tariffs, cognac companies have pledged voluntary minimum price levels.

The stakes are high, as the deadline for concluding the talks fast approaches. An agreement with China, which is the most valuable export market for French cognac, could relieve pressures on an industry already affected by a fragile relationship with the United States, another key market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025