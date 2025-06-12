Chaos in the Skies: Ahmedabad Airport Reopens with Limited Flights after Air India Crash

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has resumed operations with limited flights following the crash of an Air India aircraft bound for the UK. The incident, involving a Boeing 787, occurred shortly after take-off, resulting in a temporary suspension of flights.

The Air India plane was headed for Gatwick, London, and carried 242 passengers. Questions about casualties remain as reports suggest a crash landing in a nearby residential area. Emergency services were promptly called to assist, given the scale of the incident.

Passengers intending to travel from the airport are advised to remain informed by checking for the latest updates with their respective airlines. The incident became more pressing when the pilot sent a 'Mayday' distress call, indicating a severe emergency.