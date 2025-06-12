Left Menu

Chaos in the Skies: Ahmedabad Airport Reopens with Limited Flights after Air India Crash

Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport resumed operations with limited flights after a crash involving an Air India Boeing 787, headed to the UK. The aircraft, carrying 242 people, crashed shortly after take-off. Passengers are advised to check for updates with airlines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad has resumed operations with limited flights following the crash of an Air India aircraft bound for the UK. The incident, involving a Boeing 787, occurred shortly after take-off, resulting in a temporary suspension of flights.

The Air India plane was headed for Gatwick, London, and carried 242 passengers. Questions about casualties remain as reports suggest a crash landing in a nearby residential area. Emergency services were promptly called to assist, given the scale of the incident.

Passengers intending to travel from the airport are advised to remain informed by checking for the latest updates with their respective airlines. The incident became more pressing when the pilot sent a 'Mayday' distress call, indicating a severe emergency.

