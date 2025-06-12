Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Dreamliner Crash Claims Over 100 Lives

An Air India Dreamliner carrying 242 people crashed near Ahmedabad shortly after take-off, killing over 100 individuals on board and in a residential area. The crash, one of India's worst aviation disasters, occurred on a building housing medical students. Authorities are investigating the disaster's cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a devastating tragedy, an Air India plane bound for London crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad, resulting in the deaths of over 100 people. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, filled with 242 passengers, plummeted into a residential area, marking one of India's deadliest aviation disasters in recent years.

Authorities reported that the plane crashed into a building housing a doctors' hostel and many medical students, compounding the tragedy's toll. Eyewitnesses described scenes of horror as debris and black smoke engulfed the area, with emergency services racing to the site to assist.

Questions remain about the circumstances of the crash. Air India confirmed the aircraft had experienced no prior issues. Aviation experts noted possible anomalies from crash footage. Investigations are underway, with Boeing and GE Aerospace launching inquiries, as dignitaries such as Prime Minister Modi express heartfelt condolences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

