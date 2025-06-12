Left Menu

NHAI Limits Project Load for Highway Engineers

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) restricts consultancy firms to a maximum of 10 projects per engineer for supervising highway constructions. This step aims to ensure qualitative and quantitative monitoring of projects. Consultancy firms have 60 days to comply with the new regulations.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) announced a cap on the number of projects assigned to individual engineers. The restriction, set at a maximum of ten projects per engineer, seeks to enhance the quality and efficiency of supervision in the construction and maintenance of national highways.

According to the NHAI, most consultancy firms, acting in capacities such as independent engineers, authority engineers, or supervision consultants, frequently overload their designated engineers with projects, thereby compromising the quality of oversight. The new limit will take effect after 60 days, allowing firms to adjust accordingly.

NHAI's guidelines stipulate that the designated engineer must oversee compliance with contractual provisions and periodically visit the project site. The aim is to uphold rigorous standards in projects undertaken through Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) and Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode. These measures are designed to maintain accountability in the rapid development sector of national highways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

