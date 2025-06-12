Left Menu

Boeing 787-8 Tragedy: Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad

Boeing is in contact with Air India following the crash of a Boeing 787-8 aircraft en route to Gatwick, London. The plane crashed in a residential area shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, with many feared dead. Boeing expressed its solidarity and readiness to support Air India.

Updated: 12-06-2025 18:23 IST
Boeing 787-8 Tragedy: Air India Flight Crashes Near Ahmedabad
  • India

A Boeing 787-8 aircraft operated by Air India crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad airport en route to Gatwick, London. The incident occurred on Thursday and involved flight 171, which was carrying 242 passengers and crew.

The plane crashed into a densely populated residential area, leading to fears of multiple casualties. Boeing has reached out to Air India and declared its readiness to offer support to the airline during this crisis.

The pilot of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner declared a 'Mayday' distress call shortly after takeoff, indicating a full emergency, according to Ahmedabad's Air Traffic Control. Boeing conveyed their condolences to the affected passengers, crew, and first responders.

