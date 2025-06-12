Dr. S. Somanath Inaugurates Transformative Era at Chanakya University

BENGALURU (Karnataka) [India] June 12: Chanakya University celebrated a milestone as Dr. S. Somanath, an esteemed scientist and ex-ISRO Chair, took the reins as Chancellor on June 12, 2025. Dr. Somanath's inaugural vision emphasized transcending traditional academia, nurturing students' character, and establishing the university as a beacon of innovation, inspired by ancient institutions like Nalanda.

Addressing a crucial disconnect between educational and economic sectors, Dr. Somanath urged the university to lead in industry-linked research, fostering a growth-oriented, global talent ecosystem. His speech urged a focus on industry-relevant innovation to elevate the university as a transformational force.

The event saw the presence of eminent leaders including Founder Chancellor Prof. M. K. Sridhar and prominent Board members like Padma Shri awardee Sri M.P. Kumar, Infosys co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, and others. This leadership aims to chart a new course for Chanakya University, steering it towards becoming a nucleus of global academic and societal excellence.