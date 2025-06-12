Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Sparks Emergency Response

A London-bound Air India plane tragically crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, sparking an immediate emergency response. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has traveled to the city to oversee rescue operations and evaluate the situation.

Top officials, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, have been actively engaged following discussions with Shah. Emergency services have been deployed swiftly to the crash site in Meghaninagar, near the city's international airport.

Initial reports confirm 242 individuals were aboard the Boeing 787-8, including important personalities. Thick black smoke billowed from the site with several injured passengers transported to a civil hospital in Ahmedabad. An investigation into the crash is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)