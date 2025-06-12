Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Sparks Emergency Response

A catastrophic plane crash involving a London-bound Air India flight has occurred in Ahmedabad, resulting in palpable distress. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is heading to the site for assessment, with rescue operations currently underway. Reports indicate the accident involved 242 passengers, including notable figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:02 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Plane Crash Sparks Emergency Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A London-bound Air India plane tragically crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, sparking an immediate emergency response. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has traveled to the city to oversee rescue operations and evaluate the situation.

Top officials, including Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, have been actively engaged following discussions with Shah. Emergency services have been deployed swiftly to the crash site in Meghaninagar, near the city's international airport.

Initial reports confirm 242 individuals were aboard the Boeing 787-8, including important personalities. Thick black smoke billowed from the site with several injured passengers transported to a civil hospital in Ahmedabad. An investigation into the crash is underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025