Family Awaits News After Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

A devastating air disaster unfolded as an Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after departing Ahmedabad, leaving families desperate for news. The aircraft, carrying 242 people, plummeted into a residential area on Thursday afternoon.

Among those on board were Yasha Modha, her young son Rudra, and her mother-in-law. Yasha's father, Manish Kamdar, shared with PTI his last conversation with her at 9 a.m. and now finds himself in distress, unable to determine their fate. He expressed frustration at the lack of communication from both the airline and government officials.

Efforts are underway to reach Ahmedabad for answers. Kamdar's son-in-law waits anxiously outside the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital, restricted from entering until after a visit from the state's chief minister. The family was en route to attend a prayer meet for their father-in-law, who recently passed away.