Left Menu

Swift Response: Multinational Teams Mobilize for Ahmedabad Air Crash Rescue

Numerous teams from the National Disaster Response Force and other central forces rushed to assist in rescue operations after an Air India aircraft crashed near Ahmedabad International Airport. The swift coordination involved six teams from NDRF, along with personnel from BSF, CRPF, CISF, and NSG, ensuring rapid response and survival efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:39 IST
Swift Response: Multinational Teams Mobilize for Ahmedabad Air Crash Rescue
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, an Air India aircraft bound for London crashed near Ahmedabad International Airport just moments after takeoff. The crash prompted immediate action from multiple disaster response units.

Officials reported that six National Disaster Response Force teams were deployed, supplemented by personnel from the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and other elite units. These teams worked together to facilitate rescue efforts effectively.

The rapid response operation, coordinated with local authorities, played a crucial role in retrieving several bodies and survivors. Personnel ensured continuous support to the state government until the conclusion of the relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025