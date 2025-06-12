Swift Response: Multinational Teams Mobilize for Ahmedabad Air Crash Rescue

On Thursday, an Air India aircraft bound for London crashed near Ahmedabad International Airport just moments after takeoff. The crash prompted immediate action from multiple disaster response units.

Officials reported that six National Disaster Response Force teams were deployed, supplemented by personnel from the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and other elite units. These teams worked together to facilitate rescue efforts effectively.

The rapid response operation, coordinated with local authorities, played a crucial role in retrieving several bodies and survivors. Personnel ensured continuous support to the state government until the conclusion of the relief efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)