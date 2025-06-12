Swift Response: Multinational Teams Mobilize for Ahmedabad Air Crash Rescue
Numerous teams from the National Disaster Response Force and other central forces rushed to assist in rescue operations after an Air India aircraft crashed near Ahmedabad International Airport. The swift coordination involved six teams from NDRF, along with personnel from BSF, CRPF, CISF, and NSG, ensuring rapid response and survival efforts.
On Thursday, an Air India aircraft bound for London crashed near Ahmedabad International Airport just moments after takeoff. The crash prompted immediate action from multiple disaster response units.
Officials reported that six National Disaster Response Force teams were deployed, supplemented by personnel from the Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, and other elite units. These teams worked together to facilitate rescue efforts effectively.
The rapid response operation, coordinated with local authorities, played a crucial role in retrieving several bodies and survivors. Personnel ensured continuous support to the state government until the conclusion of the relief efforts.
