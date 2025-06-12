Left Menu

Examining the Catastrophic Air India Crash: What Went Wrong?

The Air India flight crash en route to London with 242 passengers may have been caused by engine failure or bird strike. Experts analyze video footage, suggesting both engines lost thrust. A comprehensive investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau is underway to determine the precise cause.

Examining the Catastrophic Air India Crash: What Went Wrong?
An Air India flight bound for London catastrophically crashed soon after take-off, prompting aviation experts to suggest potential causes like engine failure or a bird strike. The ill-fated aircraft carried 242 passengers on board.

Senior wide-body pilots, serving as instructors, analyzed footage available to the public. They surmised that both engines possibly failed to generate the necessary thrust, leading to the fatal crash immediately after departure from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that a MAYDAY call was issued prior to the crash, but communication ceased soon after. Investigators from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau are conducting a thorough examination to establish official reasons for the accident.

