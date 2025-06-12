Examining the Catastrophic Air India Crash: What Went Wrong?

An Air India flight bound for London catastrophically crashed soon after take-off, prompting aviation experts to suggest potential causes like engine failure or a bird strike. The ill-fated aircraft carried 242 passengers on board.

Senior wide-body pilots, serving as instructors, analyzed footage available to the public. They surmised that both engines possibly failed to generate the necessary thrust, leading to the fatal crash immediately after departure from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation confirmed that a MAYDAY call was issued prior to the crash, but communication ceased soon after. Investigators from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau are conducting a thorough examination to establish official reasons for the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)