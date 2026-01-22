Mysterious Monkey Deaths in Kamareddy Spark Investigation

In Kamareddy district, an investigation is underway after four monkeys were discovered dead, prompting public concern.

Initial reports alleged poisoning, but police found no evidence to substantiate these claims. It was noted that unidentified people had released the monkeys in Antampalli village.

Upon receiving the alert, officials from the forest department and veterinarians attended to the scene. Two monkeys were revived and retreated to the forest. The authorities are continuing inquiries to uncover the cause of these deaths.

(With inputs from agencies.)