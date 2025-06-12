Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight Crash Near Ahmedabad

An Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, with at least ten natives from Rajasthan onboard. The crash, which occurred two minutes post-departure, led to significant casualties, including business professionals and families. Political leaders postponed events in sympathy to the affected families.

  • Country:
  • India

An Air India flight tragically crashed near Ahmedabad airport moments after taking off, with officials confirming several Rajasthan natives onboard. The flight, en route to London, met its fate just two minutes into the journey, sending shockwaves through the region.

Among the 242 passengers were individuals from Udaipur and Banswara districts. High-profile passengers included Shubh and Shagun Modi, children of a local marble trader, and Vardichand Menaria, a returning culinary professional. The tragic event also affected the Modi family, with multiple members impacted.

In response to the tragedy, Rajasthan political leaders, including Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, cancelled or postponed planned activities, expressing condolences to the families. The somber mood encompassed prayers for victims and their families, highlighting the community's grief and solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

