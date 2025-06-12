GE Aerospace Mobilizes After Air India Tragedy
GE Aerospace has activated its emergency response team following a crash involving an Air India Boeing 787 powered by GE engines. The company supports the investigation and expresses condolences to those affected by the tragedy, which involved 242 passengers, including 12 crew members.
GE Aerospace announced its readiness to support both Air India and the investigation surrounding the plane crash in Ahmedabad, involving an aircraft bound for London Gatwick.
The Boeing 787, powered by GE engines, tragically crashed, resulting in the loss of Air India Flight AI-171 with 242 people on board, including 12 crew members.
A GE Aerospace spokesperson expressed profound sorrow for the incident, extending condolences to the victims' families and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing inquiry.
