GE Aerospace Mobilizes After Air India Tragedy

GE Aerospace announced its readiness to support both Air India and the investigation surrounding the plane crash in Ahmedabad, involving an aircraft bound for London Gatwick.

The Boeing 787, powered by GE engines, tragically crashed, resulting in the loss of Air India Flight AI-171 with 242 people on board, including 12 crew members.

A GE Aerospace spokesperson expressed profound sorrow for the incident, extending condolences to the victims' families and pledged full cooperation with the ongoing inquiry.

(With inputs from agencies.)