Boeing's Turbulent Journey: A Timeline of Triumphs and Trials

Boeing, a prominent name in aerospace, finds itself navigating a challenging landscape marked by both innovation and controversy. The journey began in December 2009 with the launch of the 787 Dreamliner, a significant milestone for the company.

Nonetheless, the introduction of the 737 Max brought unforeseen challenges. Following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, Boeing faced a raft of regulatory scrutiny and legal woes, leading to significant financial penalties and a plummeting share price on Wall Street.

Amidst this turbulent period, Boeing underwent leadership changes and a major strike, reflecting internal and external pressures. As of July 2024, Boeing aims to redirect its focus under new CEO Kelly Ortberg, striving to restore its standing as a leading aerospace innovator.

(With inputs from agencies.)