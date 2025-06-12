Left Menu

Boeing's Turbulent Journey: A Timeline of Triumphs and Trials

Boeing's recent timeline includes the launch of the 787 Dreamliner and 737 Max, major accidents, leadership changes, legal challenges, and labour strikes. The company faced scrutiny over safety practices and regulatory compliance, impacting its market position and necessitating strategic shifts in leadership and operations.

Updated: 12-06-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:28 IST
Boeing, a prominent name in aerospace, finds itself navigating a challenging landscape marked by both innovation and controversy. The journey began in December 2009 with the launch of the 787 Dreamliner, a significant milestone for the company.

Nonetheless, the introduction of the 737 Max brought unforeseen challenges. Following fatal crashes in 2018 and 2019, Boeing faced a raft of regulatory scrutiny and legal woes, leading to significant financial penalties and a plummeting share price on Wall Street.

Amidst this turbulent period, Boeing underwent leadership changes and a major strike, reflecting internal and external pressures. As of July 2024, Boeing aims to redirect its focus under new CEO Kelly Ortberg, striving to restore its standing as a leading aerospace innovator.

(With inputs from agencies.)

